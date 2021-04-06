Prince Jackson congratulated his ‘lil sister’ Paris Jackson for her 23rd birthday

Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., also known as “Prince,” eldest son of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, congratulated his younger sister Paris Jackson for her 23rd birthday. Prince took social media to dedicate words to the model, actress, and musician.

“It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson. You’ve grown and learned so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down,” he wrote on Instagram. “I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin, and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!❤️❤️❤️🎊🎊”

Prince, Paris, and their 19-year-old brother Prince Michael Jackson II seemed to have a close relationship; therefore, it is common to see them showing support. Recently, Paris also posted on Instagram a photo of herself with her brother Prince to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my hero ♥️,” she said, sharing throwback photos of special occasions with their dad.

It is vital for the Jackson kids to keep their dad’s legacy alive and continue celebrating his birthday. When the late pop icon turned 60, Prince and Paris hosted a big party at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.