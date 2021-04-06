5 ways Karol G is making music history

Karol G is a Colombian singer who is breaking records and making her name known in the music industry. At only 30-years-old, the singer is making history on various charts and platforms such as Billboard’s Top Latin Charts and Spotify. Keep reading to find out how the superstar is changing the Latin music game.

Karol G broke a record on Spotify: The singer’s newest album, “KG0516” ranked at #1 on Spotify’s “Top Global Album Debuts” list and #5 on the “US Top Album Debuts.” This had the singer break the record for the biggest debut in history for a Spanish album by a Latina artist on Spotify. She had four songs on the Billboard’s Global Top 200 list: Four of the 30-year-old’s songs including “Bichot,” “El Makinon,” and “Tusa” all made the Billboard list. “Bichot” came in at #26, “Location” at #80, “El Makinon” at #112, and her smash hit “Tusa” at #135. “Tusa” is the first Latin song by a woman to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify: This song was also one that people around the world blasted from their balconies during the midst of the pandemic. The singer’s friends sent her videos of people from all over dancing to the hit song. “Even people who don’t know my face, who don’t know me, who don’t know my name, they’re feeling something,” she recalled in a Rolling Stone interview. Karol G also had great success on the Hot Latin Songs chart: One of her singles, “Location” with J Balvin and Anuel was at #6 at the same time the singer’s solo track “Bichota” sat at #7 on the list. “KG0516” claimed No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart: The singer’s latest album dethroned Bad Bunny ’s 2020 full-length “El Último Tour del Mundo” album.

