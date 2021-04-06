Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has the funniest reaction to her mom’s beauty routine

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is making fun of her mom’s lavish beauty routine, which includes products from her own lifestyle brand Goop.

Loading the player...

The Oscar winner asked her 16-year-old daughter to help her promote the new Goop Lotion, with Apple posting a hilarious clip to Goop’s TikTok account titled “A morning with my mom,” narrating her obsession with skincare.

Apple described Gwyneth’s routine, starting with the Goop Glow Morning Skin Superpowder , which includes “antioxidants and nutrients designed to reduce the free radical effects of the sun, pollution, stress, and more.”

However Apple joked by stating that her mom “eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that,” explaining that Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, “which she‘s been on since” the day Apple was born, apparently.

Following her breakfast at 7:00am, Gwyneth starts her skincare regimen for glowing skin at 8:00am, or as Apple narrates in the video, “she just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin.”

The clip then shows the actress and entrepreneur working on her laptop, with Apple joking that “she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs.”