EXCLUSIVE: HOLA! USA confirms J Balvin’s girlfriend is 7 months pregnant

This weekend, J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, were seen walking through the streets of New York City and the truth about the couple’s pregnancy is evident. HOLA! USA has confirmed that the Colombian singer and the Argentine model are expecting their first baby.

Balvin and Ferrer have been very discreet about their relationship and private life. The couple has not yet denied or confirmed the news. A source close to the family confirmed to HOLA! USA that Valentina is seven months pregnant with a baby boy, who they plan to name Río.

Their official announcement could happen at any moment. The soon to be mom, Ferrer plans to make a statement as rumors about her pregnancy have been circulating for quite some time. The speculation about Ferrer’s ﻿and José Osorio - Balvin’s real name- pregnancy began last November. At the beginning of this year, the couple spent time in the Turks and Caicos Islands, in the Caribbean, so Valentina could rest and take care of all her prenatal tests and screenings calmly.



It is also known that the girlfriend of the interpreter of the song, ‘Mi Gente,’ is planning to be the one to make the announcement, as Balvin could be overwhelmed by the recent commotion and media pressure that this news generated.

Their Love Story

J Balvin, 35, and Valentina Ferrer, 27, met in 2017, when the model was in his music video for the song ‘Sigo Extrañándote’, from his album ‘Energía’. The two made their romance official in 2018 when they attended New York Fashion Week as a couple. And although between late 2019 and early 2020, some media outlets reported that Balvin and Ferrer had a breakup, that appears to the in the past and it’s clear that the couple is still together and are doing better than ever.

During an interview with ‘El gordo y la flaca’ (Univision), Balvin confessed that one of his greatest wishes was to start a family and have children. Well, that dream will soon come true and he will have the opportunity to embrace one of human’s greatest joys, fatherhood. Congratulations to Balvin and Ferrer!