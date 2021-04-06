Larsa Pippen and NBA star Malik Beasley call it quits

Former Kardashian bestie Larsa Pippen and Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley have called it quits.

Pippen’s representative confirmed the break-up to E! News on Tuesday, April 6, almost six months after they were first seen together. Their romance became public in November 2020, when the couple was spotted holding hands at a mall in Miami, sparking all sorts of controversy online.

According to a source close to Larsa, distance was a big factor in their decision to call their relationship off.

“Larsa and Malik are not together,” the insider tells E!. “Things got hard with travel, etc. It was more of a timing thing. They’re still in communication but not together.”

The source continues, “Larsa invested in a digital fitness brand called Tonal and just made a lot of money. She bought a new Ferrari to celebrate and is focused on her businesses.”

When they were first spotted together last year, the reality TV star’s relationship with the NBA player raised eyebrows for many reasons--the biggest of which being the fact that the athlete was still legally married to influencer Montana Yao. On December 3, just two weeks after the photos of Larsa and Malik surfaced, E! News reported that Montana filed for divorce from Beasley, whom she shares 2-year-old son Makai with.

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” a source told the publication at the time. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents.”

During an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee in February, Larsa opened up about her relationship with Beasley, claiming she talked to the basketball player about his marital status before they began dating.