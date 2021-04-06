Shawn Mendes gets his stolen Mercedes-Benz back after terrifying robbery

Shawn Mendes has recovered his Mercedes-Benz, days after thieves broke into his Los Angeles home and stole some of his belongings, including the luxury G-Wagon.

Loading the player...

The singer and Camila Cabello were both victims of the robbery, however when the unidentified trespassers entered the home through a window, they realized the celebrity couple were there and drove off in the SUV.

While Shawn and Camila were safe and no one was harmed, the thieves were quick to snatch the car keys and escaped, however it was just reported that the car was located in a residential area.

Shawn’s Mercedes G-Class SUV was parked and apparently in good condition, recovered with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department, after identifying the plates.

And although the suspects haven’t been arrested, the investigation is still open to find the thieves.

It’s unknown if this incident in Beverly Hills has been linked to the recent celebrity break-ins and robberies, including Johnny Depp’s mansion in Hollywood Hills, Kim Kardashian’s dangerous trespasser in Hidden Hills and Kylie Jenner’s suspected burglar.

Beyoncé was also a recent victim of two robberies in March, after thieves stole $1 million worth of luxury items from her storage units, including expensive gowns, designer handbags, toys, and personal photos.