Lily-Rose Depp reveals if she would ever work with her father Johnny Depp again

Johnny Depp has been spending more time reading court papers than reading scripts since his divorce and ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. As the world watches their drama unfold his and Vanessa Chantal Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp is focusing on her own career. Her sci-fi/thriller movie “Voyagers” starring Collin Farrell will be released in just a couple of days on April 9th. The 21-year old actress recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the film and revealed if she would ever work with her father again.



Lily made her big on-screen debut acting alongside her dad in Yoga Hosers (2016) but the rising star is focusing on making a name for herself. When asked if she and Johnny ever talk about working together again she responded, “Never say never. That‘s really not something that I consider first and foremost... What’s interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it’s telling and everything,” she said. “I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.”



The actress has the same love and passion for the art of acting as her father and said she doesn’t do it for the fame, in fact, she called in a “silly side effect.” Referencing her Voyagers co-star Tye Sheridan, she explained, “I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we just really, really love our jobs. We’re both really passionate about it and feel really grateful and privileged that we’re able to... wake up and do things that we love to do. And there are other things that come along with that that I can’t say I’m very interested in. What’s interesting to me is, you know, beautiful storytelling and complex characters.”