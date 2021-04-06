Khloé Kardashian’s team is desperate to remove an ‘unauthorized’ bikini pic from the internet

The Kardashian team is reportedly working hard to remove any traces of an “unauthorized” and “unwanted” photo of Khloé Kardashian that surfaced Saturday, per DailyMail. The pic looks completely natural, as in no editing, no filter, no makeup, just Khloé posing with a sweet smile on her face in front of Kris Jenner’s pool in La Quinta, California where they were spending Easter. In the photo Khloé is holding her phone, wearing a cheetah print bikini with her brunette hair in a ponytail. She looks noticeably different from her perfectly tailored, edited, and airbrushed photoshoots but the mother of one still looks great and many would be proud to have her body. But for some reason, the Kardashian team is allegedly going so far as to contacting individuals to take the photo down with legal threats because of ‘copyright infringement.’ As noted by Page Six, her company Good American bills itself as “Representing Body Acceptance.”

Page Six confirmed the picture is authentic and after it spread like wildfire many copies were taken down due from the internet to the legal threats. Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands and a friend of the family told the outlet, “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.” “Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.” Another source said she was mid-conversation and it “features some edits.”



One Reddit user started a subreddit about the Kardashian PR team’s attempt to remove all of the posts online and explained, “’after reposting the picture, the mods confirm that someone reached out to them warning them about potential legal action due to the picture.” Others who attempted to share the pic were reported for posting ‘personal and confidential information, per DailyMail. It’s unclear how the image was leaked onto the internet but the biggest theory is that Kris’s mom MJ posted them on her personal Instagram. An Instagram user posted screenshots of messages allegedly from Romulus’ account asking if they could delete their last post about Khloé saying the image was “stolen and doctored” and originated from a fake IG account. The user wrote in the caption they decided to take down the post but called it a “straight-up lie” claiming the fan account reposted it from Khloe’s grandmother.