Rihanna supports the Stop Asian Hate movement by marching in New York

Rihanna is the latest artist to join and support the Stop Asian Hate movement. The singer took the streets of New York City on April 04, 2021, to march alongside a group of almost 3000 people that included activists, residents, and local politicians. RiRi and the rest of the protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge and demanded an end to anti-Asian violence after a rise in hate crimes against Asians across the U.S.

The pop also rallied in support of her assistant Tina Truong, which attended the event and documented it by sharing photos and videos of herself and Rihanna.

Truong and the “Diamonds” interpreter made their signs in neon colors and held them high to make them visible to the attendees and bystanders. “Hate = Racism Against God!” wrote the Fenty mogul in her poster. ”This is what solidarity looks like!” Truong wrote on Instagram.

Rihanna also danced with fellow marchers; however, she tried to keep herself incognito. To avoid calling too much attention to herself and distract the protesters from the cause, the 33-year-old Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman wore a black baseball cap, a matching mask, and a pair of sunglasses with black leather pants and jacket and a top.

.@Rihanna attended a #StopAsianHate march in New York City with her assistant, Tina Truong. pic.twitter.com/gpNHqBg53T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2021

Last month, Rihanna shared on social media her sentiments towards the situation. She demanded respect toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community after the mass shooting of multiple Asian-owned businesses in Atlanta and other Covid-related attacks.

“What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic, and is certainly not an isolated incident by any means,” she wrote. “AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated and it‘s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community and my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost yesterday. The hate must stop. #ProtectAAPILives”