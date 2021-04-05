Wilmer Valderrama celebrates daughter Nakano’s first Easter with sweet photos

Less than two months after welcoming their first child together, Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco , are celebrating Easter with their 7-week-old daughter, Nakano Oceana.

Since they welcomed her into the world in February, the couple has posted all about their journey into parenthood, and now, they’re basking in the glory of their first major holiday with a little one to dress up.

Valderrama posted three photos of his family to Instagram, which feature him and his fiancée gazing into the eyes of their 7-week-old. In honor of Easter, she’s wearing a golden yellow onsie with an embroidered rabbit on the front.

“You came into our lives as our little miracle, making your mother and I living under a brighter sky!” he wrote under the photos. “Happy first Easter my sweet @nakanovalderrama, te amo por vida.”



Pacheco also posted the photos to her Instagram, adding a similarly sweet caption about just how much they both love their new little bundle of joy.

“Our first Easter as a family💟✝️” she wrote. “You make everyday brighter babygirl, Happy first Easter #itsjustus3now#Ourworld”