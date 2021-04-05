Wilmer Valderrama celebrates daughter Nakano’s first Easter with sweet photos

Less than two months after welcoming their first child together, Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco , are celebrating Easter with their 7-week-old daughter, Nakano Oceana.
Since they welcomed her into the world in February, the couple has posted all about their journey into parenthood, and now, they’re basking in the glory of their first major holiday with a little one to dress up.
Wilmer Valderrama reveals the name of his newborn opened ‘an unbelievable debate’ in the family
Wilmer Valderrama & Amanda Pacheco welcome their first child together
Wilmer Valderrama bought the iconic station wagon from ‘That ‘70s Show’
Valderrama posted three photos of his family to Instagram, which feature him and his fiancée gazing into the eyes of their 7-week-old. In honor of Easter, she’s wearing a golden yellow onsie with an embroidered rabbit on the front.
“You came into our lives as our little miracle, making your mother and I living under a brighter sky!” he wrote under the photos. “Happy first Easter my sweet @nakanovalderrama, te amo por vida.”
Pacheco also posted the photos to her Instagram, adding a similarly sweet caption about just how much they both love their new little bundle of joy.
“Our first Easter as a family💟✝️” she wrote. “You make everyday brighter babygirl, Happy first Easter #itsjustus3now#Ourworld”
Nakano was born on February 15, a little over a year after Wilmer and Amanda got engaged. The new parents couldn’t wait to announce the news on Instagram, sharing the first photo of their baby girl.
“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light,” Wilmer wrote under a photo of his family in the hospital. “Often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter.”
A month later, the That ‘70s Show star revealed his baby girl’s name during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, saying it “created an unbelievable debate in our family” as ”some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful.”
Valderrama went on to explain that the name was inspired by a trip he and Pacheco took to Japan: a memorable journey that strengthened their relationship and saw the pair exchange their first “I love yous.”
When it came time to decide on a name for their baby, Wilmer says he and Amanda researched ancient Japanese warriors, ultimately finding the legend of Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.