Devin Booker trolls girlfriend Kendall Jenner under her latest photoshoot

Just like her sisters, Kendall Jenner is constantly posting stunning photos of herself onto social media--but for her boyfriend, Devin Booker , it never gets old.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 4 to post a series of portraits of herself posing on a golf course. In the photos, the model is wearing a floral sundress and cowboy boots, and in one of the pictures, she cradled a chicken in her arms, which she highlighted with her use of a chicken emoji in the caption.

As Kendall’s followers flocked to the comments section, so did Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, who came to the photo to pay her girlfriend a compliment. Well...almost.

“Very beautiful...” the NBA player commented, before turning his compliment into a joke by writing, “course” and acting like he was commenting on the beauty of the golf course instead of Jenner.

Comments like this are rare for the young couple, who have kept their relationship fairly private the whole time they’ve been together. Beside some other cheeky comments the baller has left under Jenner’s posts, they didn’t make their relationship Instagram official since Valentine’s Day, when they each posted snaps together onto their IG Stories.

While they’re clearly very low key, it’s been almost a year since relationship rumors first started swirling for Kendall and Devin. Shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Stay-At-Home orders, the pair was spotted taking a road trip together in April 2020, first sparking public interest.

Since that first encounter, the couple has been spotted together multiple times out in Los Angeles, the first place Booker stopped after last year’s NBA season came to a close. Still, after going public on Valentine’s Day and being together for almost a year now, the couple is doing their best to keep their love life to themselves.

It’s not clear if the Phoenix Suns star was with Kendall and her family for their Easter celebrations, but a lot of other Kardashian/Kenner boyfriends were in attendance.