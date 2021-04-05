Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck both got candid about Jennifer Lopez in a new interview

Jennifer Lopez is one of many things - an actress, singer, dancer, a businesswoman, a mom - and she’s also a woman who has had her trials and tribulations when it came to her love life. While some of us never want to think about our exes again, we might think otherwise if we had high-profile exes such as JLo. Now, we’re finding out what two of the singer’s exes are saying about her in a new InStyle interview.

The ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer is on the May cover of the magazine and is a subject story for the issue, which actually has insights from exes Marc Anthony , who she shares her twins with, and Ben Affleck on things such as Lopez’s vision, drive, and beauty.

“The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen,” said Anthony.

“Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet.’ Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it. She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met,” said Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014. ”When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

Affleck, who dated the 51-year-old back in 2002, spoke about Lopez’s work ethic in the magazine. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Affleck said.

She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves,“ he added.