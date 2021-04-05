Katy Perry reveals she quit shaving her legs after becoming a mom

Katy Perry is committed to her role as a judge on American Idol, and to prove it, she’s showing off something a lot of us would be too shy to reveal.

During the latest episode of the competition series on Sunday, April 4, the “California Girls” singer chose an unexpected way to explain how contestant Cassandra Coleman’s latest performance made her--and her body--feel.

After the contestant sang “Apologize” with Ryan Tedder, the new mom was so moved, she needed to provide a visual aid to prove just how impactful the performance was.

“A couple things,” Katy began. “Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills.”

Katy concluded her praise by saying, “It was amazing,” to which Cassandra replied, “Wow, I’m honored.”

In response to the unusual interaction, host Ryan Seacrest made a joke about fellow judge Luke Bryan, saying, “I tell you, Luke was checking to make sure you were telling the truth while you were talking.”

Never one to be shy, Katy proceeded to prop up her legs on the table to allow her fellow judge to fact-check her story, warning, “Don’t touch.”

After looking closely at her legs, Luke confirmed, “She literally has leg hair!” Ryan then responded, “Thank you for the forensic report.”

Perry took to Twitter to address the viral moment, further poking fun at all of the attention her hairy legs drew. “An actual live look at my leg hair while I hear @casscoleman sing,” she captioned a GIF showing cartoon hair sprouting up all over a pair of legs.

While the “Firework” singer insisted on being open and honest about her new accessory since giving birth, a lot of fans weren’t too sure she was telling the truth. Multiple fans ended up posting screenshots of Katy’s legs atop the judges table from the episode, which don’t seem to have any hair on them at all.