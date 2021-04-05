Kerry Washington gave old Hollywood, mermaid vibes for her Screen Actors Guild Awards look

While some celebrities such as Jessica Alba were decorating eggs and wearing coordinating Easter outfits on Sunday, other celebrities were virtually attending Sunday’s Screen Actor Guild Awards. Kerry Washington was one of those celebs who showed up looking fabulous for the annual award show.

As with all of the virtual award shows that took place this year in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stars showed up and showed out when it came to their style. Washington did not disappoint with her stunning look for last night’s award show.

Last night, Washington was nominated in the category for Best Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. In photos posted to social media, the ‘Scandal’ actress looked like a real life mermaid in a jewel-toned custom gown with a high slit from Etro, which had a matching old Hollywood swim cap. Washington even got into the pool to keep with the mermaid theme. Her jewelry was immaculate which included round Bulgari earrings and Loriblu ankle-strap sandals. According to PopSugar, Washington was styled by Law Roach.