Kerry Washington gave old Hollywood, mermaid vibes for her Screen Actors Guild Awards look

While some celebrities such as Jessica Alba were decorating eggs and wearing coordinating Easter outfits on Sunday, other celebrities were virtually attending Sunday’s Screen Actor Guild Awards. Kerry Washington was one of those celebs who showed up looking fabulous for the annual award show.
As with all of the virtual award shows that took place this year in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stars showed up and showed out when it came to their style. Washington did not disappoint with her stunning look for last night’s award show.
Last night, Washington was nominated in the category for Best Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. In photos posted to social media, the ‘Scandal’ actress looked like a real life mermaid in a jewel-toned custom gown with a high slit from Etro, which had a matching old Hollywood swim cap. Washington even got into the pool to keep with the mermaid theme. Her jewelry was immaculate which included round Bulgari earrings and Loriblu ankle-strap sandals. According to PopSugar, Washington was styled by Law Roach.
The 44-year-old shared several photos showing her posing in different angles and she captioned the batch of photos, #SAGAwards “are going swimmingly…#MermaidVibesAlways,” with a series of mermaid and swimming emojis.
Washington is also a gem for sharing her outfit credits, something we often do not see celebrities do but instead stylists and glam squads will do. In one of her beautiful photos posted to Instagram, the actress wrote as the caption, “Grateful to the #SAGAwards for giving me a reason to get dressed up. You gotta ditch the sweats when you’re surrounded by all the BEAUTY & BRILLIANCE in this category. Sooooooooo honored to be nominated for #LittleFiresEverywhere among you ladies, #MichaelaCoel, @anyataylorjoy, @nicolekidman & #CateBlanchett.”