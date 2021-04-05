Cardi B is launching her own haircare line this year!

Cardi B is launching her own haircare line! The singer is constantly sharing her beauty secrets with her fans and followers on social media, including her DIY treatments which have been a total success.

The 28-year-old rapper revealed that she is already working on the products and her beauty collection will be coming out this year, as she is constantly creating hair masks for her and her daughter Kulture.

Although details about Cardi’s new brand are yet to be revealed, we hope that she includes the incredible hair treatment she shared last year that “works on any type of hair.”

The popular treatment was aimed to help with hydration and hair growth, which her fans were able to recreate with one egg, one avocado, honey, castor oil and coconut oil.

Cardi announced the news on Instagram, following a series of negative comments she received after posting a video of her natural hair, with people questioning her hair length and texture.

The singer took a moment to highlight the importance of understanding the difference between nationality, race, and ethnicity.