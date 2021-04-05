Jessica Alba and her family adorably matched outfits on Easter

This past Easter weekend was all about celebrating family and being together, even for celebrity families. Yesterday, we loved watching on Instagram celebs posting photos of themselves, their holiday spreads, and the Easter hunts their kids went on.The award for one of the most adorable families on Instagram goes to Jessica Alba and her beautiful family.
The Honest Company founder and her family posed in matching outfits on Easter Sunday in a family portrait that deserves to be in a frame.
The actress captioned the series of photos, “Happy Easter fam.” The first photo in the series is of the whole Warren crew including the couple’s three kids, 12-year-old Honor, 9-year-old Haven, and little 3-year-old Hayes standing outside smiling together. In the picture, Alba and her three girls were all coordinating in floral light pink dresses, while Warren and his son both wore short-sleeved button down shirts and pastel colored shorts.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren make rare red carpet appearance with three children
Jessica Alba-approved beauty products to gift your eco-friendly bestie
Jessica Alba stars in La Familia Portrait series alongside other Mexican creatives
Jessica Alba, Gina Rodriguez and more A-lister's win fashion at Baby2Baby Gala
Swipe to the next clip in the post and it’s of Alba showing her Easter makeup routine which were mostly products from her brand. Another clip showed the family coloring Easter eggs, another showed a delicious looking spread, and the post concluded with another family photo.
Alba also posted to her Instagram stories about some Easter items she received in the mail.
Comments came pouring in on the photo reading, “Beautiful,” with a red heart emoji, Another fan wrote what we are all thinking, “Such a beautiful family! Happy Easter with several fitting emojis.”
We hope the Alba-Warren family and everyone else who celebrated had a blessed and wonderful Easter!