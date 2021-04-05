Jessica Alba and her family adorably matched outfits on Easter

This past Easter weekend was all about celebrating family and being together, even for celebrity families. Yesterday, we loved watching on Instagram celebs posting photos of themselves, their holiday spreads, and the Easter hunts their kids went on.The award for one of the most adorable families on Instagram goes to Jessica Alba and her beautiful family.

The Honest Company founder and her family posed in matching outfits on Easter Sunday in a family portrait that deserves to be in a frame.

The actress captioned the series of photos, “Happy Easter fam.” The first photo in the series is of the whole Warren crew including the couple’s three kids, 12-year-old Honor, 9-year-old Haven, and little 3-year-old Hayes standing outside smiling together. In the picture, Alba and her three girls were all coordinating in floral light pink dresses, while Warren and his son both wore short-sleeved button down shirts and pastel colored shorts.

Swipe to the next clip in the post and it’s of Alba showing her Easter makeup routine which were mostly products from her brand. Another clip showed the family coloring Easter eggs, another showed a delicious looking spread, and the post concluded with another family photo.

Alba also posted to her Instagram stories about some Easter items she received in the mail.