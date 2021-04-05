John Travolta celebrates daughter Ella’s 21st birthday: ‘Your dad adores you’

John Travolta ’s daughter is 21! The Grease star celebrated Ella Bleu Travolta’s milestone birthday over the weekend with a tribute on Instagram. John, 67, posted a photo of Ella, whom he shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, smiling, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you! ❤️,” the proud dad captioned the post.

Well-wishers noted that Ella bears a striking resemblance to both of her parents. “What a perfect mix of her parents. Beautiful gal! Happy Birthday,” one commented, while another added, “She is such a gorgeous combination of you and Kelly. Happy Birthday!”

Ella, who was recently cast in a modern-day reimagining of Alice In Wonderland , thanked fans for their “beautiful birthday wishes” on Sunday. “I really wanted to thank you all so much for the beautiful birthday wishes on my birthday yesterday,” she said in a selfie video. “You guys means the world to me and it really helped make it all the more special. So thank you guys, and I’m sending you all love and a happy Easter.”

Saturday, April 3, marked Ella’s first birthday since her mom’s passing. The Jerry Maguire actress died at the age of 57 last July after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Following Kelly’s death, Ella honored her mother with a touching post. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” Ella penned.