Mariah Carey’s reaction to COVID-19 vaccine is iconic: watch now!

Mariah Carey showed a symptom of the COVID-19 vaccination that only she would have. The 52-year-old superstar shared a lengthy video from her private vaccine appointment, in which she narrated her feelings. “Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot,” she says in the clip. The mom-of-two had Prince with her in spirit for good luck, as her cameraman wore a “Purple Rain” shirt. The doctor told Carey to relax as she lifted up her sleeve. “I’m in my filming stance,” she said. When the needle went in, Mariah did the unexpected: she belted it out!
“Vaccine side effect: G6,” she wrote in her caption, accurately describing the moment. The “We Belong Together” diva let out her pain with one of her iconic whistle tone screams. Afterward she clapped saying. “It’s only part one… hoping for the best.” When the doctor pulled the needle out and saw no blood, Mariah quipped: “See, I‘ve proven my point. I am actually a vampire.”
The singer encouraged all her followers to get vaccinated whenever they can, saying: “We’re all in this together.” It was a full circle moment for the “Emotions” singer, who urged everyone to wash their hands and stay safe at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Celebrities and fans alike immediately deemed the instance iconic. Stars like Kelly Rowland, Billy Eichner and Naomi Campbell commented on the post, which has been viewed over two million times. Fellow Queen and collaborator Ariana Grande shared the video to her story, clearly loving it.
A day later, Mariah shared a different celebratory shot: an Easter photo of her dressed as a bunny with her dogs. “The Easter Bunny just left! Thank you EB!” she wrote. Clearly the star is doing well after her vaccination.