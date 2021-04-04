Ariana Grande shares adorable new photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez: ‘my person!’

Ariana Grande paid the sweetest tribute to her fiancé Dalton Gomez. The 27-year-old superstar shared three new cuddly photos with her real estate agent beau over the holiday weekend on Saturday, April 3. She proclaimed her love in the caption, writing: “my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.” The carousel of pictures captured the lovebirds in snuggly positions, sending fans into overdrive.

Scroll to see the snaps!

Ari and Dalton cozied up by the fire in the first photo. The singer wrapped her arms around Gomez as they sat on the fireplace. The following photos flaunt a scenic nighttime view of the L.A. landscape. Grande looks smitten as her love sweetly kisses her under the stars.

The digital homage comes merely a month after the engaged pair were last seen out. Onlookers spotted Ariana and Dalton, who have kept their relationship fairly low profile, on a rare date night in L.A. Dating rumors first swirled around the pair in January of 2020. Their relationship was somewhat-expedited by the pandemic, as they quarantined together in NYC. Of course, as the world reopens, things are adjusting.

Ariana and Dalton are currently on the West Coast together, staying in the Hollywood Hills home she purchased over the summer with his expert advice. Grande’s steady new gig as a coach on The Voice will no doubt help them stay in sync as it films in California and she won’t be traveling around as often.