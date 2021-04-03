The Kennedys honor Maeve and son Gideon one year after drowning with incredible tributes

The Kennedy family memorialized Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and her son Gideon one year after their tragic deaths. Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, who was 40, and great-grandson, eight, drowned on April 2, 2020 after their canoe was swept away in the Chesapeake Bay. A year later, the grieving prestigious family has honored them in incredible ways. First and foremost, the Kennedy-McKean clan launched the “Maeve and Gideon” website on Friday, April 2, providing the world with a digital memorial to the duo.

©GettyImages



Maeve, Gideon and family

The family wrote: “This website was put together by Maeve and Gideon’s family and friends to serve as a virtual scrapbook of their lives and those who loved them, and as a space to learn about and support the ongoing work being done in their names.” The site aims to bring anyone who knew the mother and son joy, and urges their loved ones to contribute memories or artifacts they might have.

Maeve and Gideon features a lovely tributes page which showcases the amazing ways they’ve been memorialized. For instance, the nonprofit RFK Human Rights dedicated an ambulance in their name in April 2020 to the Italian Red Cross in Florence. Another tribute came from the family’s “dear friend” Annie Costlow, who dedicated her book Modern Crepe Recipe Book to the late pair.