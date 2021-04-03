Eva Longoria’s son Santi has karaoke party thanks to Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Enrique Bastón had the most adorable Friday night in. The 46-year-old powerhouse sipped on some wine as her two-year-old belted out karaoke. Longoria treated fans to some glimpses of the sweet little soiree on her Instagram Story, writing: “Our crazy Friday night!” She was also sure to pay credit to her star friend for making it all happen. “Thank you @victoriabeckham for the party machine,” she wrote on one of the posts.

©@evalongoria



Eva Longoria enjoyed son Santiago’s mini concert

It seems Victoria Beckham gifted little Santi an all-in-one karaoke machine. Eva’s friendship with the fashion designer goes way back. She was even named Harper Beckham’s godmother! Santi loved being on the mic from ‘Auntie’ Victoria, belting out songs like the Baby Shark theme and “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.” Only the classics in the Baston household! The mommy-son duo were joined by some friends, including Eva’s bestie Bonnie Boehmer.

Eva was her son’s backup dancer, running around as he played with the mic. It was a casual family night in for the Desperate Housewives alum and her small guest list, with all parties in leisure attire. Santiago’s cute The Lion King shirt, boasting a large image of Simba, must also be noted.