Salma Hayek reveals she gave husband Francois a pet owl

Salma Hayek ’s pet owl Kering has been enamoring us all for quite some time. The 54-year-old A-lister recently told the sweet tale of rescuing her feathered friend, revealing that Kering was a gift for her husband François-Henri Pinault . It all began two years ago, after the Oscar-nominee came across an advertisement for rescue owls. Salma dove into research mode and reached out to the coordinator. After learning how to properly look after the bird, she eventually came home with the Southern white-faced owl.

Hayek told PEOPLE that she gave her husband the unusual pet as a Valentine’s Day present. She revealed that her name is Kering “because that‘s the name of his company and their symbol of the owl.“ François-Henri saw behind the ruse, thanking his wife, but saying “I know this is your own present for yourself.”

©@salmahayek



Salma Hayek and her pet owl Kering

The Eternals star added that she and Kering have bonded over the years. “When my husband is not in town, she sleeps in the room with me,“ she said. “We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad, and she likes to stand on the iPad.” Hayek has certainly displayed their love for one another on social media.

The lifelong animal lover brought Kering along for her PEOPLE’s 2021 Beautiful Issue shoot. “So excited to be part of @PEOPLE most beautiful issue with my #owl Kering who completely upstaged me,” she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable video of them posing together. Their bond certainly is beautiful.