Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Karol G, JLo, and more

It was as big week for celebrities on TikTok with a lot of big players making content. From Jennifer Lopez, Karol G, Lele Pons, Prince Royce, and more- here are the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian played the “I‘m passing the phone game” and spilled some tea with her boyfriend Travis Barker and their children. Penelope and Reign Disick were there along with his kids Alabama and Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya, Barkers ex-wife’s Shanna Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

HEIDI KLUM

If Generation Z doesn’t know the magic that is Heidi Klum, they do now! On Friday the model and host shared this topless video dipping in the pool.

KAROL G

Karol G had this message for all the “bichotas” out there.



JENNIFER LOPEZ

JLo was looking SNATCHED dancing in her itty bitty yellow bikini.