Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Karol G, JLo, and more

It was as big week for celebrities on TikTok with a lot of big players making content. From Jennifer Lopez, Karol G, Lele Pons, Prince Royce, and more- here are the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Kourtney Kardashian played the “I‘m passing the phone game” and spilled some tea with her boyfriend Travis Barker and their children. Penelope and Reign Disick were there along with his kids Alabama and Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya, Barkers ex-wife’s Shanna Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

HEIDI KLUM
If Generation Z doesn’t know the magic that is Heidi Klum, they do now! On Friday the model and host shared this topless video dipping in the pool.

KAROL G
Karol G had this message for all the “bichotas” out there.

 
JENNIFER LOPEZ
JLo was looking SNATCHED dancing in her itty bitty yellow bikini.

KYLIE JENNER
Kylie Jenner rocked out to Rosalia and Ozuna and showed the world how she keeps her physique on Mondays.

 
never miss a monday!

BOB SAGET
Bob Saget continues to be one of the most confusing people on TikTok but apparently, he’s shooting a movie and loves the song “Astronaut in the Ocean” by Masked Wolf.

GUAYNAA
Guaynaa showed just how much Lele Pons hates to lose with this epic battle of “rock paper scissors” that left her saying “ again, again again.”

 
I can't 😂😂 she doesn't like to lose!

LELE PONS
Lele and Guaynaa decided to have a rematch with a different type of competition.

 
Had to try this trend!! Who won??

REBEL WILSON
It was a nice day in London so it was “sun out buns out” for Rebel Wilson.

PRINCE ROYCE
Prince Royce could have probably waited until he was out of his car to post this TikTok but at least he bit his lip.


