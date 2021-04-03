Céline Dion is thrilled to receive honorary award for her outstanding career

Céline Dion is not only one of the all-time greatest singers, she is also a doctor! Thanks to the prestigious Berklee College of Music, the icon is being honored for her four-decade-long career.

The 52-year-old artist admitted she is humbled to receive the award, and is thrilled to receive the honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed institution.

The virtual ceremony will be taking place on May 8, and Céline took to Twitter to share how privileged she feels, “to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented Artists who have also received this distinction over the years.”

Past recipients of the incredible award include artists Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Phil Collins, Aretha Franklin and John Legend.

This time Celine will be in great company, with Pharrell Williams being honored, as well as saxophonist Donald Harrison, singer and actress Chita Rivera, and Chad Hugo of the Neptunes.

The Canadian superstar is still one of the best-selling recording artists, starting her career during the early 80’s with manager and husband René Angélil.

The success of Céline has been undeniable, especially with the help of René, as she recently paid tribute to the businessman on the fifth anniversary of his death.