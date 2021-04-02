Salma Hayek spotted on the set of the upcoming movie ‘House of Gucci’

Salma Hayek was spotted on the set of the upcoming biographical crime movie House of Gucci . In the new Ridley Scott film, the Mexican-American actress will portray Pina Auriemma’s role, Patrizia Reggiani’s clairvoyant friend, known for her 25 years sentence for allegedly having organized the killing of the former head of the Gucci fashion house.
Maurizio Gucci. Auriemma reportedly received £250,000 for the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson. In the photos, we can see Hayek in character and wearing an outfit from the Italian luxury fashion house.
“So happy to have my good buddy Salma join our wonderful cast,” said producer Giannina Scott, as reported by Deadline. “I’ve been talking with her about this Gucci project for 20 years. Now it’s happening, and she is a part of it. Rid and I are thrilled.”
“This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me,” says Scott to the publication. “The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen. To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his brilliant film group at MGM is an understatement. We can’t wait to see this come to life.”
“Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott,” says De Luca in a statement. “All of us at MGM are incredibly excited to be in business with Ridley, Giannina, Kevin and the whole team at Scott Free.”
The feature film will shed light on how Patrizia Reggiani plotted to kill her husband, Maurizio Gucci, and her road to receive a 26 years sentence after her trial. Maurizio left Patrizia for a younger woman in 1985 and they officially divorced in 1991. She received alimony as part of the settlement but 3 years later she was diagnosed with a brain tumor which was removed successfully. The “Black Widow” was convicted in 1998 and was eventually released in 2016 for good behavior after serving 18 years.
The movie is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Roberto Bentivegna wrote the script of House of Gucci. The movie is set to be released on November 24. The all-star cast also includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Jack Huston.