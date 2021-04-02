Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton unveil their wedding plans!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hoping to have a summer wedding!

The couple revealed their wedding plans, now that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seems to be coming to an end, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The country singer proposed to Gwen in October of last year, however with the health crisis happening, the pair had to postpone their plans and are now getting ready to celebrate their love.

Blake explained that summer would be the perfect moment for them, because if they wait until November, he will be busy filming a new season of The Voice.

©GettyImages



‘The Voice’ Season 19

The 44-year-old star admitted that he wants to have “plenty of time before and after.”

While the exact date is still pending, the celebrity couple already have a line up of rock stars that would play in their wedding.

With Miley Cyrus having the greatest social media interaction with Gwen Stefani, revealing she would love to sing at the highly-anticipated ceremony.

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

Adam Levine also admitted during a recent radio interview that he wouldn’t mind performing for them.

Blake seems to be thrilled with the idea! Revealing that he is surprised to have “all these superstars saying they’re going to do it,” and wants “to be able to take everybody up on their offer,” but needs to make sure everything is safe for everyone, in reference to the pandemic.