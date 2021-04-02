Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato celebrate 10 years of marriage with romantic tributes

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are celebrating a decade of companionship.
The singer and the Argentine actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31 to write romantic messages for one another on their 10-year wedding anniversary. Bublé started the gush-fest by posting a sweet photo of himself looking lovingly looking at his other half, expanding on their union in his caption.
“In 10 years of marriage, we’ve been through so much Lu,” he wrote. “The good things in life have been better with you, and you’ve helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable.”
The 45-year-old continued, “You’re my way better half, my hero and the light of my life. While there’s a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I’ll save that for you. I love you Kid. Happy Anniversary.”
Lopilato returned the favor by posting her own love note to Instagram, writing a lengthy post in Spanish and English alongside a video collage about their relationship and life together.
“The love of my life, my partner, my best lover, my best friend,” she began. We were able to overcome together all the battles that were presented to us along the way with admirable strength, respect and so much deep love. I thank God because I know he wanted it that way !! ❤️”
The model continued, “For many more laughs, scooter nights, tips, songs, stories, nights, tickles, and the list goes on and on... I’ll stop here and tell you the rest in private !!!!😉💞 I love uuuuu!! @michaelbuble.”
Throughout their decade-long marriage, Bublé and Lopilato have built a beautiful family together, sharing three children: sons Noah, 7, and Elias, 5, and daughter Vida, 2. Back in 2016, Noah was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma--a malignant liver cancer occurring in children--and luckily, has since fully recovered.
Last year, the couple posted a YouTube video in which Noah made a rare cameo after beating cancer. In the clip, their eldest son requests that his dad sing a song while using his toy guitar.
Clearly, their family has been through a lot over the past 10 years, but it looks like they’ve only come out stronger.