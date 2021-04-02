Demi Lovato reveals how her collaboration with Ariana Grande came to be

Demi Lovato finally released her most highly-anticipated project yet: Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over. With this new album, there’s a lot for fans to be excited about, but one of the biggest surprises is a new collaboration with her longtime friend, Ariana Grande .

During a conversation with YouTube’s Released, Lovato opened up about several tracks on her seventh studio album, including her collaboration with Ariana, “Met Him Last Night.”

Calling the newest coach on The Voice one of her “really good friends,” Demi explained, “I played her Dancing With the Devil and she was really, really excited about that and she came up with this concept...And when she played it for me, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely! I would love to do this.’”

She continued, “I was so excited to get to work with her and we had so much fun singing together.”

Upon the release of the song, Grande posted about the collaboration to her Instagram stories, tagging Demi and writing, “SO SO so excited and happy for you.” She went on to repost several fans listening to the project to express her own excitement over the situation.

Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over mark’s Demi Lovato’s first album since Tell Me You Love Me in 2017. The album is executive produced by the singer herself along with her manager, Scooter Braun.

The album consists of 19 songs, including “California Sober,” ”Lonely People,” and ”Butterfly,” along with previously released tracks, ”Anyone,” ”Dancing with the Devil,” and Lovato‘s collaboration with Sam Fischer, ”What Other People Say.” It also features a collab with Noah Cyrus on the track “Easy” and Saweetie on the song ”My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend.”

In an Instagram post following the release of the album, Demi asked fans to listen to the entire project, top to bottom, in order. Since the singer has indicated time and time again how important this story is to her, it’s no surprise she wants the album to be heard exactly how it was intended.