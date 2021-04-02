Kourtney and Scott attempted to rekindle their romance not too long ago

There are some celebrity couples who break up and are most likely not meant to be together. And there are some famous couples who we beg to see rekindle their romance - Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are one of those couples. Anyone can say what they want about the two’s history, but considering both Kourtney and Scott have both grown as individuals and they are role models for co-parenting, we’d love to see these two end up together in the long run.

In last night’s ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ episode, viewers learned that before the Poosh founder started dating musician, Travis Barker, the 41-year-old and Scott contemplated getting together romantically again. Clearly, the Kardashian sisters want nothing more than their sister and ex-boyfriend to become a couple again as we saw Kim and Khloé trying to plan a romantic night for the two.

In the third episode of the final season, Kim and Khloé try setting up a romantic Switzerland-themed dinner for Kourtney and Scott in the backyard of the family’s Malibu summer home, since Kourtney believes she’ll find her husband in Switzerland. In the episode, the two exes then arrive at the house, without their kids, to find a scavenger hunt leading them to the romantic setting that the two women set up for them.