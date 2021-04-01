Phillip Ashley Rix’s chocolate flavor blends are the perfect choice for Easter

Phillip Ashley Rix is changing the dessert world with his imaginative flavor blends. From sweet potato to French bleu cheese, this designer chocolatier provides a chocolate experience like no other. Nicknamed by Forbes as “The Real-Life Willy Wonka” and honored as one of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” for 2020, this self-taught artist found a way to reimagine the industry and launch a product that not only challenges your palate but also give back to the community and the hardworking people who harvest the cacao beans.

Phillip’s expertise span from curating dining experiences at the James Beard House in New York City to creating tens of thousands of chocolates for major award ceremonies. Now, adapting to our new reality, the Memphis native chocolatier uses technology to virtually connect with his clients and offer them the opportunity to be part of his nationwide chocolate tastings with wine pairings and explain more about his unique spin on chocolate.

©Phillip Ashley Chocolates



Phillip Ashley Rix

To continue using his understanding of flavors and chocolate, Rix will launch a special edition 50-piece “Taste of America” collection on Memorial Day to feature custom flavor profiles for each state. However, those eager to try his exquisite creations can enjoy his Ester Amaretto Peach, Thai Curry Cashew, or Grand Marnier Orange Blossom Honey chocolate from the Signature Collection available at Phillip Ashley Chocolates virtual boutique.

Curious about Phillip Ashley Rix’s vision, we decided to investigate more about his career and where he gets his creativity from. In an interview with HOLA! USA, he shared how he decided to venture into the chocolate industry and how he keeps his employees happy, healthy, and working during the pandemic.

©Phillip Ashley Chocolates



Phillip Ashley Chocolates Besides changing the way we work and interact with each other, the coronavirus pandemic affects our physical health and mental health. How are you and your family during these challenging times? I’m actually doing great — all things considered. I’m fortunate to be healthy, and so is my family. How did the pandemic affect your business, and how you managed to stay afloat despite the situation? The business has done well despite all of the challenges. When 2020 started, quite honestly, I couldn’t have told you what was about to happen because everything and everyone was uncertain. I went ready to have a great year. We were planning to open a store in Seattle and do some other really cool things. And then, just after Valentine’s Day, we started getting a bunch of notices, saying something is happening, and then by March, we all knew what was going on. So, I had to pivot and figure it out as many business owners and entrepreneurs have to do, and, thankfully, I was able to be creative enough to come up with doing the virtual tastings. We used to do live and in-person tastings, and then we had to take it into the digital space. We did 16 weeks straight during our stay-at-home order, and in every virtual date night, it would be anywhere from 20 to 70 people from various parts of the country. Even some in Canada and southern Europe. 2020 made me look at ways to reinvent. My whole goal for 2020 was just to survive and take care of my employees. Although now you are an accomplished chocolatier, you used to had a corporate job. How you went from working in a company as an employee to owning your own business? I knew, even back in college. I knew very early that working for myself was something that I wanted to do. When I was in school in the late 90s and early 2000s, we were taught to be a doctor, a teacher, a lawyer, or get a job. Entrepreneurship is hot now, but 20 years ago, not so much in terms of just conventional knowledge. Working for FedEx and working for other companies gave me insight into the world of relationship development. I always say there‘s no more valuable currency than relationships. What I learned from my corporate career really sparked my desire to take all of that information and knowledge and experience and then import it and put it into my own business. Do you remember the exact moment you took this life-changing decision? I woke up at three o‘clock one morning, living in Baltimore, with the notion that I’m going to be a chocolatier and make chocolates for the rest of my life. So that flipped the switch. I spent the next three, four years teaching myself how to make chocolate learned everything I could about food. I’ve been cooking for some years, but I wasn’t doing it professionally per se. Still, I was an avid Cook, so I just proceeded to learn everything I could about manipulating flavor and using chocolate as that medium. In FedEx, I understood the value of creating a product and moving goods across the world, so that’s what I wanted to achieve with my chocolate. I wanted to make my chocolate, like the sticker gum of the Willy Wonka story where it’s roast beef, potatoes, and blueberry, so I wanted to bring that into reality with chocolates. That’s why we put bleu cheese in chocolate or goat cheese or make chocolates that taste like a margarita even with this kosher salt.