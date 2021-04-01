Olivia Wilde reacts to hilarious movie pitch starring her boyfriend Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is just as big a fan of her boyfriend as we are.

On Tuesday, March 30, write Evan Ross Katz took to Instagram to share his idea of the ultimate movie collaboration, which stars Allison Janney and former One Direction star Harry Styles .

“Need a cinematic universe where it‘s Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats,” he wrote under photos of the singer and the Oscar winner donning similar ensembles. “We can figure out plot details at a later date.”

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people were here for this idea, flooding Evan’s post with comments of approval.

“Honestly, who needs plot. Look at the material,” one user wrote. “Wholeheartedly agree,” commented another.

But the most surprising comment left under Katz’ photo was from Styles’ girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, who simply left a laughing emoji underneath the picture. It’s safe to say she thinks this movie is as good of an idea as the rest of us.

The 37-year-old actress and the 27-year-old singer first sparked romance rumors back in January after they were spotted holding hands at his manager, Jeff Azoff’s, wedding. These photos came following reports that Styles signed on to act in the Wilde-directed film, Don’t Worry Darling, in September 2020.

This sighting shocked fans for multiple reasons, one of which being how recently Wilde had gone through a break-up. Her romance with the Styles came just two months after fans learned Wilde and her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, ended their seven-year engagement. Though the news of their split went public in November, a source told E! News that the couple actually called it quits in early 2020.