Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a sleepover for the first time in “years” on ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are taking some time to reconnect.

In a clip from Thursday, April 1’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the co-parents end up spending some unplanned quality time together...and for the first time in a long time, they’re all alone.

At the beginning of the clip, we see Kourtney hanging out at the Malibu vacation home so she can get some of her work for Poosh done. But after she hears some unexpected noises come from the kitchen, Kourt discovers that her ex is also staying overnight at the vacation home their family rented.

“Hello? Oh my gosh,” the mother of three says upon finding Scott in the house. ”What are you doing?”

“Snacking,” Scott responds, equally confused.

After Kourtney reveals that she is in Malibu to get some work done, Scott replies by adding that he simply wanted to spend some time by the water. As for their kids--Mason, Penelope, and Reign--Scott explains their boys are “at mom’s.”

Kourtney goes on to say that Penelope wanted to sleep at her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s house.

“This is like the world bringing us together,” the reality star says to the mother of his children. “Do you want to watch a movie?”

Kourtney and Scott decide to spend some time together, admitting that they haven’t done so in a really long time.

“I can’t remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids,” Kourtney tells fans in a confessional. “It’s been years since we did this, and it’s just a little bit weird.”

Even though the reunion is a bit awkward at first, the pair seem to get along well as they settle into the couch for a movie and enjoy some sweet snacks.