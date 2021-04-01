Snoop Dogg joins Season 20 of ‘The Voice’ as a mega mentor

Another new face is joining the cast of The Voice.

Snoop Dogg will be joining season 20 of the singing competition series as the mega mentor, who lends advice towards the contestants preparing for the Knockouts rounds, which begin on April 19. Even though the show announced the move on Thursday, April 1, it’s not an April Fool‘s Day joke.

“This is not a joke....Excited to join the Voice as this seasons mega mentor,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Long Beach legend is going to offer his perspective to help craft the contestants’ performances for the fan-favorite round, which will involve the artists paired against a teammate and selecting their own song to perform solo while their competitor watches.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas will each choose the winner to advance from their team. Plus, each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.

On top of that, the four artists that were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout. Each of the four artists will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and Snoop in preparation, but the winner will ultimately be chosen by America.

With this new gig, Snoop Dogg is following in the footsteps of prior stars to take on the mega mentor job, which include Usher (season 19), James Taylor (season 18) and Taylor Swift (seasons 17 and 7).

As if that wasn’t already enough star power, the Battles Round, which began on Monday, include four celebrity advisors for each team: Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, Brandy for Team Legend, Dan + Shay for Team Blake and Darren Criss for Team Nick.