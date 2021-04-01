Eva Longoria turned heads in a satin royal blue outfit for date night

Eva Longoria was seen out this week with her hubby, Jose Baston , for date night and the actress looked stunning. The famous couple was seen leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night hand in hand.

The famous couple turned heads while leaving dinner.

For a romantic dinner at Mr. Chow, the 46-year-old stepped out in a royal blue satin cropped top that was tied into a knot at the waist. She paired the top with a matching skirt that had a slit in it. She accessorized with a red purse open toed heels, and dainty gold jewelry. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail and she wore a black face mask.

Baston looked stylish as well in a brown coat worn over a grey t-shirt which he paired with white trousers, and matching loafers.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston are one stunning couple!

In other Longoria news, the former Desperate Housewives actress will soon be adding director to her resume. Reportedly, Longoria will be directing and executive producing the pilot of “The Gordita Chronicles” for HBO Max. The comedy will center around a 12-year-old Dominican girl who doesn’t fit into the lifestyle of Miami where she is living with her family who is trying to achieve the American dream, according to Deadline.