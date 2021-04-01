Rocketman Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Hot Couple

Eva Longoria turned heads in a satin royal blue outfit for date night

The 46-year-old proved that blue is her color.

 Eva Longoria  was seen out this week with her hubby,  Jose Baston , for date night and the actress looked stunning. The famous couple was seen leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night hand in hand.

Eva Longoria and husband©GrosbyGroup
The famous couple turned heads while leaving dinner.

For a romantic dinner at Mr. Chow, the 46-year-old stepped out in a royal blue satin cropped top that was tied into a knot at the waist. She paired the top with a matching skirt that had a slit in it. She accessorized with a red purse open toed heels, and dainty gold jewelry. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail and she wore a black face mask.

Baston looked stylish as well in a brown coat worn over a grey t-shirt which he paired with white trousers, and matching loafers.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston©GrosbyGroup
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston are one stunning couple!

In other Longoria news, the former Desperate Housewives actress will soon be adding director to her resume. Reportedly, Longoria will be directing and executive producing the pilot of “The Gordita Chronicles” for HBO Max. The comedy will center around a 12-year-old Dominican girl who doesn’t fit into the lifestyle of Miami where she is living with her family who is trying to achieve the American dream, according to Deadline.

Related Content:

Eva Longoria and Santi have amazing Bedouin experience on baby's THIRD trip to Dubai

Eva Longoria recalls meeting Ricky Martin when she was a starry-eyed 14-year-old

How to achieve Zoe Saldana’s perfect beach-hair waves

 

In an Instagram post announcing the news Longoria said, “The lack of representation and diversity in Hollywood continues to be a major focus, rightfully so, and I‘m so honored to be a part of the change.”

The show is based on the real childhood of Latina journalist, Claudia Forestier, who will serve as a writer and producer of the show. Actress Zoe Saldana and her sisters Mariel and Cisely will also be producers on the new show.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more