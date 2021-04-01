Naya Rivera’s final movie role will be in an animated ‘Batman’ movie

Beloved actress gone too soon, Naya Rivera has another project coming out soon that she worked on before passing away this past July. The industry veteran did voice work as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the upcoming two-part animated film, ‘Batman: The Long Halloween,’ according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Naya Rivera recorded the voice of Catwoman right before her passing.

Warner Bros. announced the news on Wednesday that Rivera did voice work for both parts of the film in early July right before she passed. The film is based on the DC comic series and its characters. The premise of the two-part movie is about Batman hunting down a serial killer who kills every month on a national holiday, according to Pop Crush.

Rivera’s voice work is a part of an all-star cast including James Gordon, Josh Duhamel, Billy Burke, and voice actor Troy Baker.

It was first announced last summer at DC FanDome that the ‘Batman: The Long Halloween’ series would be turned into a two-part animated film, according to Cinema Blend. The movie does not have a release date yet but there is speculation that the film will come out later this summer.

It was also announced this week that the cast of ‘Glee’ will perform a special tribute to the 10-year anniversary of Rivera’s character, Santana Lopez’s coming out as lesbian in the musical comedy show during next Thursday’s virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, , according to Deadline.

Singer Demi Lovato , who played Santana’s girlfriend on ‘Glee,’ will introduce the special tribute. The ceremony will be hosted by Niecy Nash and stream on YouTube on April 8 at 8pm ET, according to Deadline.