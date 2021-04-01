Miley Cyrus is surprising her fans by giving away $1 million!

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Jack Dorsey’s payments company Cash App to spread the wealth.

The 28-year-old artist who recently teased her new album with Elton John, explained that “nothing is more important than investing in yourself,” so she wanted to make an inspiring act of generosity.

Miley has been celebrating the 15th anniversary of the iconic Disney show Hanna Montana , and she is taking the celebration even further, by spreading ownership and empowering her fans with stocks from Tesla, Apple, Amazon and Airbnb.

The campaign started on Wednesday and you may have a chance to win! As it was announced that the beneficiaries will be selected at random until April 13, or until the funds run dry.

Fans of the star can comment on Miley’s Instagram and Twitter post, writing their favorite company with their username from Cash App.

Nothing is more important than investing in yourself. I want to spread ownership to as many people as I can, so I’m teaming up with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stocks. Share your $Cashtag & favorite company name for your chance to own📈#INVESTINYOU #partner #15YearsofMiley pic.twitter.com/mFvkDeNnFV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 31, 2021

This is not the first time Cash App partners with an A-List celebrity, as they previously teamed up with Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion for the generous giveaway.