Are Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus dating?

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus , Miley Cyrus ’ younger sister, are sparking rumors that the two singers might be dating.

Reportedly, Lovato and Cyrus have been spending a lot of time with one another since recording a song together, making people wonder if the two are more than just two people working together. Leave it to the public to speculate something is going on between two friends but that’s the way Hollywood goes.

Cyrus is featured on a track titled “Easy” for Lovato’s new album, “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.” “Easy” was written by songwriter Matthew Koma who is married to Hilary Duff. According to Page Six, a source said about the famous friends that “They’re very close and have been hanging out.”

Then another source squashed any rumors that the two women are romantic with one another clarifying, “They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic,” the source said, “They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.”

This Lovato and Cyrus rumor comes off the tailends of Lovato opening up about her sexuality earlier this week. In an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the 28-year-old described herself as pansexual, explaining that she is attracted to both men and women. ”I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off,” she said.