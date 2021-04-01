Ryan Gosling’s daughters give mom Eva Mendes a ‘head to toe’ makeover

Eva Mendes recently got a “head to toe” makeover courtesy of her and Ryan Gosling ’s young daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. On Tuesday, the Hitch star posted a photo of her look, writing, “My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas.”

One fan commented with laughing emojis, to which the mom of two replied, “right?! It’s kinda relaxing too. It’s the only time I can sit 😭.”

This isn’t the first time Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four, have played glam squad for their mom. Last May, the designer shared a photo of another colorful makeover, which she simply captioned: “They’ve won ❤️.”

Back in February, Eva wrote that her children were getting her “full attention.” She noted, “It’s challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever.”

Eva previously admitted that parenting during lockdown sometimes felt “like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests.”

“We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them,” she said in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!”