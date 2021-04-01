10 times celebrities failed on April Fools’ day: Justin Bieber, The Game, Jennifer Garner and more

It’s April Fools’ day! The day that can bring cringe-worthy memories of times you fell for borderline evil pranks on the 1st of April or your time to shine as an ultimate prankster. Some historians speculate that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, per History. Newspapers, radio, and TV stations have all created elaborate pranks for decades and celebrities have participated in the foolishness as well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always make the mark. Check out the top 10 celebrity April Fools’ fails of all time.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner tried pulling a prank on her fans in 2019 by announcing she wrote her first book called, “Bless Your Heart.” Garner is such a good actress that everyone believed her and just ended up leaving really sweet comments. Instead of laughing, they were disappointed to hear there really wasn’t a book coming.





THE GAME



The Game caused a lot of ruckus back in 2011. The Compton rapper tweeted the phone number to the Compton Sheriff‘s Station and told his followers it was the number to call for an internship. The “joke” ended up delaying emergency services because the phones were tied up due to incoming calls. He ended up getting charged with obstruction of justice, per Highsnobiety.



Yall can track a tweet down but cant solve murders ! Dat was an accident but maybe now yall can actually do yall job !!!! #iSpeak4ThePeople — The Game (@thegame) August 13, 2011



JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER



Justin Bieber thought it would be a good idea to post a fake Hailey Bieber pregnancy announcement in 2019. Justin shared a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram and people were pissed. Hailey Bieber left a comment saying “very funny…” But then she helped take the joke one step further by taking pictures holding her “belly.” Justin was forced to apologize after people made him realize making these types of jokes is completely insensitive to couples struggling with infertility.

