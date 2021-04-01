10 times celebrities failed on April Fools’ day: Justin Bieber, The Game, Jennifer Garner and more

It’s April Fools’ day! The day that can bring cringe-worthy memories of times you fell for borderline evil pranks on the 1st of April or your time to shine as an ultimate prankster. Some historians speculate that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, per History. Newspapers, radio, and TV stations have all created elaborate pranks for decades and celebrities have participated in the foolishness as well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always make the mark. Check out the top 10 celebrity April Fools’ fails of all time.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner tried pulling a prank on her fans in 2019 by announcing she wrote her first book called, “Bless Your Heart.” Garner is such a good actress that everyone believed her and just ended up leaving really sweet comments. Instead of laughing, they were disappointed to hear there really wasn’t a book coming.
THE GAME
The Game caused a lot of ruckus back in 2011. The Compton rapper tweeted the phone number to the Compton Sheriff‘s Station and told his followers it was the number to call for an internship. The “joke” ended up delaying emergency services because the phones were tied up due to incoming calls. He ended up getting charged with obstruction of justice, per Highsnobiety.
Yall can track a tweet down but cant solve murders ! Dat was an accident but maybe now yall can actually do yall job !!!! #iSpeak4ThePeople— The Game (@thegame) August 13, 2011
JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER
Justin Bieber thought it would be a good idea to post a fake Hailey Bieber pregnancy announcement in 2019. Justin shared a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram and people were pissed. Hailey Bieber left a comment saying “very funny…” But then she helped take the joke one step further by taking pictures holding her “belly.” Justin was forced to apologize after people made him realize making these types of jokes is completely insensitive to couples struggling with infertility.
LILLY COLLINS
Lilly Collins pulled the same pregnancy prank as Bieber in 2019 but people were so distracted by him and Hailey they took most of the hate.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady made his entrance to Twitter on April 1st, 2019. The Patriots quarterback almost turned New England into mayhem after tweeting he was retiring. While many tweeted their heartbreak and disappointment, others hoped it was real. He later followed up the tweet with, “Was this a bad joke?”
Was this a bad joke?— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
KIM KARDASHIAN, NORTH, AND SAINT WEST
It’s unclear when they pulled this prank but it’s so epic let’s pretend it was on April first. Kim Kardashian told Elle in 2019 that North wanted to pull a prank on Kanye West and roped Saint into doing it with her. The kids went into Kim’s bathroom and begged to let them spread Ketchup all over her and the bathroom like “a bad scary movie” and told her to lie down. Kim thought they were just going to pretend she was hurt but said North taught Saint how to cry and he screamed “mommy’s dead.” Kanye ran upstairs and told the kids horrified, “’Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.”
KIT HARINGTON
Real-life Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington played a really intense and gross April fools prank on his boo Rose Leslie in 2017 when he put a model of Jon Snow‘s severed head in their fridge. Unfortunately it almost left him single. He told Jonathan Ross, “She pretty much told me that if I ever did it again, that would be it.”
DR. PHIL
Dr. Phil pretended to shave his mustache in 2019 but people were a little frightened seeing that much of his face and were relieved it was a prank.
Well... I did it. pic.twitter.com/hCIOW4jHt8— Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) April 1, 2019
GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid pranked her fans by sharing a photo rocking super short blonde hair. But she only let fans freak out for an hour before telling them it was just a joke, per JustJared. There wasn’t really anything to laugh about though because she looked gorgeous.
MARK RUFFALO
Mark Ruffalo pulled a cruel prank on Avenger fans in 2019. The actor posted this “spoiler” for Avengers: Endgame.