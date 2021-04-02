Jeannie Mai and Jeezy tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at this surprise location

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are officially married! Vogue made the big announcement Thursday and the couple was married in an intimate ceremony in their home in Atlanta on March 27. They had originally planned to get married at Lake Como or in the South of France but due to COVID-19, they had to switch it up. So they turned their original wedding into a “mini-mony,” and exchanged vows in front of their immediate family and a few close friends. The service took place in their open garden with magnolia, birch, and maple trees.

Unfortunately, Jeezy’s mother Sandra Rose passed away in February following an undisclosed health battle. Mai said after she passed they realized “life is too short.” She explained, “After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife.” When Jeezy’s father reached the end of the aisle, he laid a single pink rose on the chair reserved for his late wife, and mother of the groom.

The happy bride described tall glass candles lighting the path, “everywhere you went.” She wore a custom dress with “layers and the perfect hue” made by Galia Laha. Mai told the outlet, “I collaborated with my stylist Lisa Cera and the Galia Lahav atelier to custom design the layers and the perfect hue. The finished product was everything I envisioned.” Cera and Mai made a handmade headpiece with a stunning 15-foot Galia Lahav veil. After they exchanged vows, had an intimate tea ceremony, and celebrated, they had an after party and got comfortable. “Jeezy and I changed into our own special matching Versace silk pajamas,” Mai says. “And then we danced the night away to our favorite hits, feeling cozier than ever.”

The newlyweds knew they wanted to keep their wedding safe and required negative COVID test results from those traveling two days before the wedding. They also provided COVID tests for everyone attending on the day of the ceremony. Mai explained, “Once everyone was tested and confirmed negative, our guests were shuttled to the surprise location—our home.”