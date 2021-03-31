Drew Barrymore makes her dream come true with a new business venture

Drew Barrymore is determined to make her dreams come true! This time the actress, talk show host and author is launching her own lifestyle magazine.

Loading the player...

The 46-year-old star revealed that the first issue of DREW will be ready this summer, and after collaborating with Bauer Media Group, she is promising her fans they will definitely enjoy what they have created.

Drew recently opened up about her new projects, explaining why she’s not interested in acting anymore, and confessing she wants to have more time to spend with her children.

She also admitted that designing and creating the content for her lifestyle magazine has been a dream come true.

“I‘ve dreamed of this day since I was a little girl, lining my walls with tears from my favorite magazines to make wallpaper,” the mother and entrepreneur stated.

The readers can expect a wide range of topics in the new publication, as it will cover “everything from beauty and food to human interest and travel, as well as a crossword puzzle.”

She also wants to share a bit of her perspective, revealing that “every glossy page will include the people, places and things I love most,” adding that it truly is “the best from me to you.”