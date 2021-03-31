Kylie Jenner honors her friend Harry Hudson with huge donation to cancer patients

Kylie Jenner is honoring one of her closest friends by giving back to a deserving community.

Back in 2017, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced that she would donate $500,000 from sales of one of her Kylie Cosmetics lines to Teen Cancer America. The makeup mogul made this decision in honor of her longtime BFF, singer-songwriter Harry Hudson, who is a cancer survivor.

Fast forward to Wednesday, March 31, the charity and Monroe Carell Jr. Children‘s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee announced that her donation--and additional funds from the group--were used to pay for the construction of a new state-of-art lounge for teen and young adult cancer patients.

The transformation was recently completed, which includes a main sitting area equipped with Wi-Fi, a big screen television, and a selection of video games. The lounge also includes a meditation room.

Hudson was treated for stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma after being diagnosed in 2013 at age 20. The now-27-year-old musician is cancer-free, establishing the teen cancer charity Hey, I’m Here For You.



“I am so grateful for Kylie‘s friendship and the impact she’s had on my life and my cancer journey,” Harry said in a statement. “She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease.”

He continued, “With the help of Teen Cancer America, we were able to contribute the first Hey, I’m Here For You Teen lounge at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt — a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment to pursue their passions. This is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to continue growing my partnership with Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and TCA.”

Kylie also commented on the donation in a statement, saying, “Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry. It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families.”