Kirsten Dunst reveals her pregnancy in the most glamorous way possible!

Kirsten Dunst is announcing her pregnancy with a high-fashion reveal.

The actress revealed she is expecting her second child, with a special photo shoot featured in W magazine’s Directors Issue, working with frequent collaborator Sofia Coppola.

Sofia and Kirsten worked in the iconic 2006 film Marie Antoinette, with the new issue of the magazine focusing on the work of Coppola.

©COURTESY OF W MAGAZINE





And although the actress didn’t talk about her pregnancy, she is giving her fans a chic sneak-peek into her life as a mother of two, with her fiancé Jesse Plemons and their 2-year-old son Ennis.

She was styled by her close friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy from Rodarte, wearing a custom sheer white lace frock from the luxury fashion house, specially for the fashion editorial.

The 38-year-old star seemed to have lots of fun on set, as she admitted that “every shot was on the floor,” and because of her baby bump she “felt like Urkel” because she kept having a hard time getting up.

This is not the first time the Hollywood star confirms her pregnancy with an epic announcement, as she also appeared in an elegant Rodarte campaign in May 2018, showing her baby bump.