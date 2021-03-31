Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals the reason she and Chris Pratt won’t reveal daughter Lyla’s face

Katherine Schwarzenegger knows from personal experience that she wants her children to have their privacy until they decide otherwise.

The Maverick and Me author was a guest on The Today Show on Tuesday, March 30, where she told host Hoda Kotb that she and husband Chris Pratt don’t plan to show their 7-month-old daughter Lyla’s face to the world anytime soon.

After growing up with famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Katherine wants to give her children a similar opportunity to what she never had before the days of social media.

“Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” Schwarzenegger explained. “But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

She went on to explain, “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Katherine grew up with three siblings and believes this privacy was important in her own personal development.

“It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” she explained. “All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”