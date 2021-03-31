Vanessa Bryant celebrates Natalia’s USC acceptance with balloons and custom-made sneakers

Vanessa Bryant is one proud mama! Her oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant , is at the age where she is thinking of college, applying, and patiently waiting to hear back if she got accepted or not. Vanessa has already posted several pictures to Instagram of her teen opening up acceptance letters from schools such as NYU. Now, the 38-year-old posted another celebratory post of her daughter receiving another acceptance letter.
On Tuesday, Vanessa shared a few videos of her 18-year-old daughter reacting to the news that she got into USC. In the short clip, Natalia is heard saying, “I got in!” while excitedly jumping up and down in a USC sweatshirt.
In the video’s caption Vanessa wrote, “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️.”
Another video the 38-year-old posted showed her daughter jumping up and down surrounded by USC colored balloons. The sweet but funny caption read, “In the video’s caption Vanessa wrote, “Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. 😩😩Thank goodness you got in 😃❤️🤞🏽 I had these shoes made for @nataliabryant in hopes she’d get in to her top school.🤞🏽Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa. ❤️#USC #TROJAN ✌🏽#FIGHTON.”
The proud mom proceeded to post more pictures and stories to her Instagram throughout the day as she continued to celebrate her daughter. Natalia also took to her Instagram to post a photo of her adorably posing in a USC hat and sweatshirt giving a peace sign.