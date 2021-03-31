Vanessa Bryant celebrates Natalia’s USC acceptance with balloons and custom-made sneakers

Vanessa Bryant is one proud mama! Her oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant , is at the age where she is thinking of college, applying, and patiently waiting to hear back if she got accepted or not. Vanessa has already posted several pictures to Instagram of her teen opening up acceptance letters from schools such as NYU. Now, the 38-year-old posted another celebratory post of her daughter receiving another acceptance letter.

On Tuesday, Vanessa shared a few videos of her 18-year-old daughter reacting to the news that she got into USC. In the short clip, Natalia is heard saying, “I got in!” while excitedly jumping up and down in a USC sweatshirt.

In the video’s caption Vanessa wrote, “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️.”