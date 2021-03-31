Katharine McPhee looks fabulous in a bikini only five weeks after giving birth

Singer Katharine McPhee is one happy mama! The 37-year-old recently gave birth to her and David Foster ’s baby boy only five weeks ago and McPhee is glowing and looks fabulous.

On Tuesday, the former American Idol singer posted to her Instagram stories a photo of herself in the mirror posing in a brown one-shoulder, high-waisted bikini with matching sunglasses. Her dark hair was pulled away from her face and she accessorized with gold hoops.

©Katharine Foster



Katharine McPhee took to her stories to share a mirror selfie.

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” McPhee captioned the mirror selfie. Although McPhee looks fabulous only a month after having her baby, she did say in an interview with People that she was not putting pressure on herself to lose the baby weight.

“I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I‘ve just been so grateful and happy that I’ve had a healthy baby and I’ve felt really good, emotionally and physically,” she said. ”I’m so happy that I don’t have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet.”