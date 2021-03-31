Katharine McPhee looks fabulous in a bikini only five weeks after giving birth

Singer Katharine McPhee is one happy mama! The 37-year-old recently gave birth to her and David Foster ’s baby boy only five weeks ago and McPhee is glowing and looks fabulous.
On Tuesday, the former American Idol singer posted to her Instagram stories a photo of herself in the mirror posing in a brown one-shoulder, high-waisted bikini with matching sunglasses. Her dark hair was pulled away from her face and she accessorized with gold hoops.
“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” McPhee captioned the mirror selfie. Although McPhee looks fabulous only a month after having her baby, she did say in an interview with People that she was not putting pressure on herself to lose the baby weight.
“I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I‘ve just been so grateful and happy that I’ve had a healthy baby and I’ve felt really good, emotionally and physically,” she said. ”I’m so happy that I don’t have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet.”
McPhee could not be happier being a mom as she gave a sneak peek into what mom life is looking like right now during the People interview.
Katharine McPhee shares the first pic of her baby bump following pregnancy announcement
David Foster was ‘annoyed’ that Katharine McPhee publicly revealed their baby’s name
Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant with Husband David Foster’s baby
“I’m up at 5 a.m. with him and we listen to his dad’s piano album [Foster’s Eleven Words] and we have our quiet time,” she gushed. “And at night before we put him in his room, it’s just the three of us in bed. We take lots of pictures! It’s really sweet.”
McPhee and Foster got married in 2019 in London only one year before the couple found out they were pregnant.