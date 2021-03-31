Amanda Kloots reflects back on the day she drove her late husband to the hospital last year

It’s been a little over a year that the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on, making it a difficult time as people are reflecting back on the past year for multiple reasons, including mourning those they lost from the virus.

‘The Talk’ co-host, Amanda Kloots took time yesterday to remember the exact day last year when she drove her late husband Nick Cordero to the hospital after he felt ill, which doctors eventually discovered that it was COVID-19 that he was sick with.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old posted a video of her and her adorable almost 2-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, last year after they dropped off Cordero at Los Angeles‘ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The caption read, “March 30, 2020 Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai. With Covid restrictions in place, we didn‘t know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner. We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye. We couldn’t. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn’t take any risks.”



“I don‘t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, ’I love you,’” the fitness instructor said. ”I told him I’d stay nearby and to call me when he’s done.”

Kloots went on to recall that her and Elvis went to The Grove nearby the day her husband went into the hospital to kill time, as they didn’t think he would be there long.