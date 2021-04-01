Selena Quintanilla’s siblings honor her 26 years after her death

As the world honors Selena Quintanilla on the day of her death 26 years later, there is no one hurting more than her family. The “Queen of Tejano” passed away on March 31, 1995, after being killed by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar. Selena would have turned 50 next year on April 16th. On Tuesday her siblings that played along side her in Selena y Los Dinos posted heartfelt tributes for their beautiful sister, honoring her legacy.

Suzette shared a photo of a white rose in honor of the “Como la Flor” sister and wrote, “Te amo y Te extrano ..” In the caption. She also shared “her favorite photo” of them in her story writing “I miss this so so much.” A few hours later Suzette shared a photo on her story jamming out to Selena’s song “Captive Heart.” She wrote “always loved her smooth cool vibe she gave on this song. Jamzzzz” and “Missing u everyday.”

©Suzette Quintanilla



Suzette Quintanilla honors Selena

Her brother Abraham Isaac or “A.B.” shared an edited watercolor photo of the “El Chico del Apartamento 512” singer with a simple caption that says it all, “Miss ya Sister…”