Tyra Banks opens up about family, life, and her new business venture

Tyra Banks is the ultimate powerhouse. She is a multifaceted talent and force who has widely diversified her career. Banks is a supermodel, producer, Emmy Award-winning talk show host, mother and businesswoman that continues to conquer new challenges.

Only 47 years old, the California native has one of the most impressive resumes in the entertainment and fashion industry. In 1991, Banks debuted at Paris Fashion Week, and later appeared on the covers of many magazines, including Elle and Harper‘s Bazaar. Her success skyrocketed so quickly that she became one of only a few Black models to achieve Supermodel status. After decades of hard work and an unparalleled career, the multidimensional star can truly be described as a trailblazer.

Younger generations might know Banks for being the one who blessed the world with her creation America‘s Next Top Model and introduced audiences to her ‘SMiZE’, a Banks original coinage, meaning to smile with one’s eyes. But Tyra Banks is more than that!

ABC just confirmed that Banks will return as the host of Dancing With The Stars for season 30. This marks Banks‘ second season as host as well as Derek Hough’s second season as a judge.



Those who have been following her 30 year career have witnessed in real-time how she became the first Black woman on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and GQ. To put it simply, Banks was the first female model to ever grace the cover of GQ. And luckily for us, the now actress and writer is the first American model launching an ice cream company — say what?

The businesswoman is in the early stages of building an ice cream empire, a dream she has had for years, and now it is a reality. SMiZE Cream is a ‘super-premium ice cream.’ The newly launched treat also comes with a “hidden, yummy SMiZE Surprize.”

Curious about Banks’ new creamy, rich, comforting, and unique business venture, we decided to go after the biggest scoop and virtually sit down with her to learn more about her extraordinary life and company. Don’t miss this exclusive chat Tyra Banks had with HOLA! USA.





Custom made gold sequin evening gown with spikes by Coco Johnsen | Photo: Udo Spreitzenbarth