Pink introduces her new adorable family member!

Pink has a new family member! The Los Angeles based singer and her family are excited to introduce an adorable puppy with the most unique name.

The 41-year-old icon and her husband Carey Hart shared the news, posting a photo of the “sweet boy,” revealing they worked with The Labelle Foundation to find Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart.

Pink is known to be an animal lover, and now she is taking the special family moment to encourage her fans and followers to adopt instead of trying to buy a pup from a breeder.

Sharing on Twitter a photo of her kids, nine-year-old Willow and four-year-old Jameson, Pink showed how happy they are, smiling and enjoying the company of the adorable dog, adding #AdoptDontShop to her caption, and appreciating the amazing work of the foundation.

This is not the first time the singer shows the importance of adopting, as she also posted a photo of her rescue dog Nash “short for Nashville” in 2019, thanking the Nashville Humane association.

The celebrity couple mourned the loss of their dog Frangelica ‘Nanni’ Moore Hart in 2018, after 16 years of being part of their family.

Fans of the performer celebrated their “newest family member,” commenting that “rescue pups are the best” and congratulating her for adopting Habañero.